US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Wednesday the Pentagon is ready to provide options for a Syria strike in response to a suspected chemical attack, but noted the US and its allies are still gathering information.

“We are still assessing the intelligence, ourselves and our allies, we are still working on this,” Mattis said when asked if he had seen enough evidence to blame the Syrian army for the alleged chemical attack in Douma.

“We stand ready to provide military options if they’re appropriate as the president determined.”

Source: AFP