The Kremlin on Wednesday urged restraint in Syria, saying that countries should avoid taking action that could further destabilize the war-torn country, as the US considered missile strikes against Damascus.

“As before we would hope that all sides will avoid steps that in reality are not provoked by anything and that could destabilize the already fragile situation in the region,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

“The situation is tense,” Peskov said, adding that Russia is calling for an “unprejudiced and objective investigation before making judgements” on the suspected use of chemical weapons.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump said that he was “very strongly, very seriously” considering military action against the government of Bashar Assad over the alleged chemical attack in Douma in Syria on April 7. Trump said that a “major decision” would be taken within the following 24-48 hours.

An air strike was already carried out against a Syrian air base on Monday. Although no party has claimed responsibility, Damascus, Moscow and Tehran say that the attack was carried out by the Zionist warplanes from Lebanese airspace.

