Drones operated by Yemeni revolutionary forces hit two targets in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, as part of retaliation for crimes committed by the Saudi-led aggression on the Arab impoverished country.

Yemeni military sources said that unmanned aerial vehicle has targeted Abha International airport in southwestern region of Assir, causing cancellation of flights.

The source identified the drone as local-made Qasef-1, Arabic-language al-Massirah television network reported.

A facility belonging to the oil giant Aramco in Jizan province was also hit by Yemeni drone, according to the source.

Yemen has been since March 25, 2015 under a brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, which also includes UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, in a bid to restore power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

However, the allied forces of the Yemeni Army and popular committees established by Ansarullah revolutionaries have been heroically confronting the aggression with all means, inflicting huge losses upon Saudi-led forces.

Source: Al-Massirah