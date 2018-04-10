The Syrian President Bashar al-Assad received on Tuesday a number of the abductees’ families whose sons were not among those who were released from Douma during the past two days.

President al-Assad affirmed during the meeting that the liberation of the abductees is not only a humanitarian issue, but it is also a national one, adding this is the basis, and “we will not abandon any missing or kidnapped, if alive, we will release them no matter how much it costs.”

The President said that the liberation process, which was carried out previously or from Douma yesterday, would not have done without the sacrifices of the Syrian Arab Army’s heroes, who sacrificed their lives to bring out all those kidnapped.

President al-Assad pointed out that the issue of abductees is a priority for the state with all its institutions and it will spare no effort to know the whereabouts of all missing persons.

For their part, families of the abductees said that they have strong and firm confidence in the state and its efforts to find out the fate of the abductees.

Source: SANA