Iran and Russia are enjoying bilateral relations at the highest level, Iranian foreign minister’s senior advisor Hussein Jaberi Ansari said.

Ansari made the remarks Tuesday in a meeting with Alexander Lavrentiev, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Special Envoy to Syria.

The region is prone to continuous developments, especially in Syria, he said, adding that these conditions make it more urgent coordination between Iran and Russia.

Situation is subject to everyday change in Syria, Lavrentiev for his part said.

Positive and also concerning issues happen in these situations, he added.

It is not a long time that presidents of Iran and Russia have met in Ankara, but different issues have emerged since then which should be taken into account, he noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Lavrentiev referred to his meeting with Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), saying we discussed details on Syrian developments.

We need to reach common understanding as regard issues, he said.

Source: IRNA