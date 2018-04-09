An initial assessment by the United States has not determined whether a reported chemical attack in the Syrian town of Douma was carried out by Syrian government forces, Reuters reports.

The assessment also suggested that a never agent was used in the suspected poison attack, but further evidence was needed to determine the type of agent, US government sources told the news agency.

In a pair of tweets on Sunday, President Donald Trump appeared to blame the Syrian government and Russia for Saturday’s chemical incident in the suburb of Damascus, and warned of “a big price.”

Trump also called out Russian President Vladimir Putin for his role in Syria’s conflict that just entered its eighth year.

The US president and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron agreed in a phone call that chemical weapons had been used in Douma.

Meanwhile, the State Department said Monday it was consulting with US allies on a possible response, stressing that “there will be consequences for this unacceptable atrocity.”

Defense Secretary James Mattis told reporters in Washington that he would not rule out military action such as air strikes if it was determined that the Syrian government was responsible.

Damascus strongly rejected the allegation of using chemical munitions and said the so-called Jaish al-Islam terrorist group, which has dominant presence in Douma, was spreading the accusations “in a blatant attempt to hinder the Army’s advance.”

Source: Reuters