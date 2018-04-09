The US president has said that he is discussing with military leadership the situation surrounding the alleged chemical attack in the Syrian town of Douma, which he slammed as “heinous” act against innocent civilians.

Donald Trump said at a Cabinet meeting that “major decisions on Syria” will come in the next 24 to 48 hours after he figures out who was responsible for the alleged attack in Douma — Russia, or Syria, or Iran, or “all of them together.”

“This is about humanity and it can’t be allowed to happen,” Trump was quoted as saying by a White House report.

When asked about the military option in Syria, Donald Trump said that “nothing is off the table.”

Source: Websites