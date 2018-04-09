Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said enemies have stepped up their attacks against the Islamic Establishment as they feel threatened by its rising power.

In a meeting with a group of senior Armed Forces commanders on Sunday, the Leader cited power, security and dignity as the main objectives of the Armed Forces.

His eminence underlined the necessity of training the personnel and designating successors in the Armed Forces.

“The result of the activities and measures carried out in the Armed Forces must be in line with the fulfillment of determined goals,” Imam Khamenei said, according to Tasnim news agency.

He described the current times as the era of pride for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“The reason behind the unprecedented attacks against the Islamic Establishment is the growing power of the Establishment, because the enemies feel threatened by this ever-increasing power and have stepped up their attacks.”

The Leader stressed meanwhile that “despite threats and enemies’ dismay, the might of the Islamic Establishment will increase day by day.”

According to official website of the Leader, Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri presented a report on the achievements and activities of the Armed Forces over the past Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 20.

“In the new year, we are committed to boosting our efforts and warrior-like bids to achieve goals,” Baqeri was quoted as saying during the meeting with Imam Khamenei.

Source: Agencies