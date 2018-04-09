The first batch of the abductees held by “Jaish al-Islam” terrorists in Douma was liberated as part of a deal reached with the Syrian government.

The agreement which was announced on Sunday stipulates for liberating all the abductees in Douma and transporting all the terrorists and their families to Jarablus.

SANA official news agency reported that a bus with scores of abductees on board, mostly children and women, got out of Douma city in Eastern Ghouta through al-Wafedeen humanitarian corridor late Sunday.

The bus arrived at al-Faihaa hall in Damascus where thousands of citizens were waiting for their beloved people.

Most of the liberated abductees were kidnapped by terrorist organizations from Adraa City on December 2013 when they broke into the city and committed massacres in it and took the abductees to Douma city, according to SANA.

