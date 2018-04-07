The Palestinians continued on Friday the Great Return Marches on Gaza border and other cities, clashing with the Zionist occupation forces, which left a number of martyrs and dozens of injured.

The Palestinian ministry of Public health announced that eight martyrs and over 1069 wounded were claimed by the Zionist live bullets and gas bombs in east of Gaza.

The Return protests were also held in the occupied West Bank as clashes with the Israeli occupation forces wounded a number of Palestinians.

Source: Al-Manar Website