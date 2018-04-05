Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman warned Thursday that open-fire rules for the Gaza border which saw occupation forces kill 18 Palestinians last week a mass protest.

“If there are provocations, there will be a reaction of the harshest kind like last week,” Lieberman said on the eve of fresh protests expected on the border between the besieged enclave and the occupied territories.

“We do not intend to change the rules of engagement,” the minister told public radio.

Last Friday, Israeli occupation forces killed 18 Palestinian during “The reat March of Return” on the Gaza border.

The Zionist entity has faced calls for an independent investigation from the European Union and United Nations chief Antonio Guterres over Friday’s violence.

