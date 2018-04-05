An Israeli strike killed a Palestinian on the border between Gaza and the occupied territories on Thursday.

Al-Manar correspondent in Gaza reported that the Palestinian was martyred during an air strike by an Israeli spy drone.

Health ministry in the besieged Palestinian enclave did not identified the youth, but said he was martyred in Shifa Hospital in Gaza City after being targeted by an Israeli strike near the border.

The occupation army claimed earlier an aircraft had “targeted an armed terrorist adjacent to the security fence”.

It said it would “not allow any harm to the security of Israeli civilians.” It did not specify if the strike was carried out by a drone or other aircraft.

Thursday’s attack comes after at least 17 Palestinians were martyred by occupation forces last Friday when tens of thousands gathered along the border in a mass protest dubbed “The Great March of Return”.

A total of 19 Gazans have been martyred since Friday.

The occupation entity has faced calls for an independent investigation from the European Union and United Nations chief Antonio Guterres over Friday’s violence.

