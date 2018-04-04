Moscow’s reciprocal move comes after a number of European countries, as well as the US, Canada and Australia decided to remove Russian diplomatic staff in solidarity with the UK, which groundlessly blamed the poisoning of ex-Russian intelligence officer Skripal on Russia.

Belgian Foreign Ministry reported that the country’s ambassador to Russia was informed about Moscow’s decision to expel one Belgian diplomat in response to the country’s move to expel an employee from Russsia’s embassy amid the international row over the Skripals’ poisoning.

“Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Didier Reynders was notified about the decision of the Russian authorities to expel one Belgian diplomat … The minister regrets such reaction,” the ministry said in a statement seen by Sputnik.

Belgium’s diplomat was given 14 days to leave Russia, the same deadline was defined by Brussels for a Russian diplomat.

