The Iranian defense chief says the defeat of the ISILL terrorist group is equal to the defeat of the US’s regional policy, and thus the collapse of the Takfiri outfit could be followed by a fresh wave of hostilities in the region fueled by extra-regional powers.

Brigadier General Amir Hatami made the remarks in an address to the Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS) on Wednesday.

“The defeat of Daesh means the defeat of America’s regional policy and thus we should expect that this defeat would probably mark the beginning of a new era of hostilities and regional tensions,” with regional and extra-regional powers competing to consolidate their presence in conflict zones, he said, referring to Arabic acronym of ISIL.

Hatami warned that despite the fall of ISIL, the terror outfit’s Takfiri ideology is still alive and poses a threat to the world.

The threat of ISIL, the minister added, could still re-emerge anywhere in the world as long as the US and Western governments continue to arm the region’s aggressive states under multi-billion-dollar deals and as long as Washington refuses to end its “unwise” regional policies, which are based on “opportunism.”

Iran remains strongly opposed to US unilateralism and hegemony as well as the Zionist regime’s destructive and destabilizing policies that contribute to the spread of extremism and violence, Hatami said.

Source: Press TV