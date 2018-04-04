Commander of US Central Command, made it clear on Tuesday that American troops will remain in Syria in the future.

“There still are some areas where they are present and that we will have to continue to operate on,” Votel said as he was speaking at the US Institute of Peace in Washington

Votel remarks were echoed by Brett McGurk, US State Department’s senior envoy to the US-led coalition, who said that ISIL is yet to be “finished,” referring to the Takfiri terrorists group operating in Syria.

“We are in Syria to fight ISIL. That is our mission and our mission isn’t over, and we’re going to complete that mission,’ McGurk told the Washington gathering.

The two’s remarks came after President Donald Trump promised the US troops’ early withdrawal from Syria.

“We’ll be coming out of Syria, like, very soon. Let the other people take care of it,” Trump said during a speech in Ohio last week.

Shortly after, he confirmed the move by saying that the US “almost completed” the task of destroying ISIL in Syria and that he wants “to get out and bring our troops home.”

