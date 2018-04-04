Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that despite military defeat, ISIL terrorist group remains a threat across the world.

The Takfiri group is still capable of conducting raids in different regions throughout the world, and in order to confront it, Putin said urging international cooperation in this regard.

“Despite its military defeat, the terrorist group Daesh retains a significant destructive potential, the ability to quickly change tactics and conduct sorties in various countries and regions throughout the world. Other extremist structures also pose a great danger,” the Russian strongman said, referring to the Arabic acronym of ISIL.

Putin’s remarks were during his greeting to participants of the Moscow Conference on International Security.

Given these conditions, Putin believes, “it is necessary to think together about new forms of multilateral cooperation that would allow us to consolidate the gains made in the fight against terrorism and to prevent the further spread of this threat.”

Source: Sputnik