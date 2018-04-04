عربي
MBS Says It Frankly: “Israelis Have Right to Their Own Land”
IOF Kills Palestinian in West Bank
Zarif: Iran Won’t Compromise on Palestine
Number of So-called “Jaish al-Islam” Terrorists Leave Douma by Buses to Be Transported Later to Jarablos
Abadi Says Iraq Sets Plan to Launch Cross-Border Operation against Syria Terrorists
Arab League to Hold “Emergency” Meeting over IOF Gaza Killing
Egypt Says 6 Terrorists, 2 Soldiers Killed in Sinai Op
Israeli Drone Crashes in South Lebanon
Turkey Rejects France Offer for Mediation with Kurdish Militants
Trump: We’ll Be coming out of Syria Very Soon, Let Others Take Care of It Now
Palestinian shot dead by Zionist forces on Gaza border: ministry
2 hours ago
April 4, 2018
Live News
Putin: ISIL remains global danger despite military defeat
3 shot in YouTube office attack; suspect ‘hated’ company
Thousands protest ahead of Brazil court’s ruling on Lula prison
