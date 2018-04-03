Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday launched the construction of Turkey’s first nuclear power plant in the Mediterranean Mersin region.

“In the name of God!” Erdogan said standing next to Putin at the presidential palace in Ankara as he ordered through a video link the launch of the $20 billion dollar Akkuyu nuclear power plant project.

State television TRT showed workers already starting work on the ground as fireworks went off to mark the event.

Once completed the power station will provide 10 percent of the electricity needs of Turkey, which has few energy resources of its own.

Source: AFP