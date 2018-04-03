The Palestinian resistance factions denounced the statements made by the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman who considered the existence of the Zionist entity as legitimate and highlighted the common interests between KSA and ‘Israel’.

MBS’s statements backstab the ongoing Return marches and serve the normalization of ties between the Gulf countries and the Zionist entity, according to Hamas movement.

An Islamic Jihad official stressed that Saudi aims at eradicating the Palestinian cause and the rights of the Palestinians.

Source: Al-Manar Website