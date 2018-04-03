Israeli occupation forces shot dead Palestinian in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday.

Israeli occupation military claimed that the Palestinian was suspected of stealing a car.

It added that he was shot dead by an occupation soldier after he crashed into a bus stop near the so-called settlement of Ariel, south of the Palestinian city of Nablus.

“A soldier stationed near the bus stop fired at the Israeli-Arab driver when he tried to flee the scene on foot after the crash,” Haaretz Israeli daily reported.

Source: Agencies