Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Iranians have made the Palestinian cause an ideal of their own, stressing that the Islamic Republic will never compromise on this issue.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran sees the problems of Palestine as its own, like all other friends and neighboring Muslims, and their security and freedom as its own security and freedom,” Zarif said in an article in the Turkish Yeni Safak newspaper published on Monday.

Zarif’s comments came after at least 17 Palestinians lost their lives and more than 1,400 others sustained injuries on Friday when Israeli military forces opened fire on thousands of protesters who had flocked to a sit-in near the Gaza border.

Elsewhere in his article, Zarif warned that some countries were trying to take advantage of the Arab world “for settling their own scores and their greedy deeds” and reiterated that Iran; however, believed that its security and stability hinged on the “security and stability of the region, especially all its neighbors. This should be a priority for everyone.”

“In this context, the Islamic Republic of Iran has expressed its desire to actualize a joint security agreement based on mechanisms that spur dialogue, common principles and trust,” the top Iranian diplomat said.

He added that Iran has expressed its readiness to “cooperate with all sides to ensure good neighborly relations and security and to protect common interests.”

Zarif said foreign powers have chosen the option of “continuous and fierce wars in the region.”

“Israel’s war against Lebanon, the illegal occupation of the Palestinian lands, repeated violations of the Syrian airspace, and … the war against Yemen are all parts of these scenarios. Now we have to ask the question, what is the benefit of all these developments in our region and how have they affected the world?”

