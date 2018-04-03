The United States wants to build on its “strategic partnership” with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the State Department said Monday, despite its concerns over political freedom in his country.

“The United States values its strong partnership with Egypt and will continue to work to advance our shared objectives,” spokeswoman Heather Nauert said after Sisi won a second term with 97 percent of the vote.

But Nauert added: “We have noted reports of constraints on freedoms of expression and association in the run-up to the elections.”

Source: AFP