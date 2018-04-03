A Turkish court issued arrest warrants Monday for eight people, including the alleged mastermind of the 2016 failed coup, Fethullah Gulen, over the murder in Ankara that year of the Russian ambassador.

The warrants were issued a day ahead of a visit to Ankara by President Vladimir Putin for talks with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan aimed at bolstering the growing Moscow-Ankara relationship.

Ambassador Andrei Karlov was shot dead in December 2016 by off-duty Turkish policeman Mevlut Mert Altintas, 22, while inaugurating a photo exhibition.

Source: AFP