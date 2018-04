Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has been re-elected for a second term with 97.08 percent of valid votes cast in an election last week, the election authority said Monday.

The head of the authority Lasheen Ibrahim said at a press conference that turnout was 41.05 percent of the almost 60 million registered voters.

He said 92.73 percent of the votes were valid from the roughly 24 million cast, while almost two million ballots were spoiled.

Source: AFP