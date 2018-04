A number of “Jaish al-Islam” terrorists and their families have been evacuated aboard buses from Douma in preparation for transporting them to Idlib, SANA reporter said.

On Sunday evening, hundreds of “Failaq al-Rahman” terrorists and their families were taken out of Douma city in Eastern Gouta to Idleb in parallel with information on reaching an agreement for having “Jaish al-Islam” terrorists exit Douma to Jarablos.

Source: SANA