Guarded by the enemy troops, dozens of Zionist settlers stormed on Sunday on the “Jewish Passover” the squares of holy Al-Aqsa mosque in the occupied Al-Quds, according to the department of Islamic Endowments in Palestine.

The spokesman of the department Firas Al-Dibs said that groups of settlers flocked into the Mosque and performed their rites, calling for storming the Holy Site repeatedly.

Source: Al-Manar Website