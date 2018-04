A “final” deal has been reached to evacuate terrorists and civilians from Douma, the last militant holdout in Syria’s Eastern Gouta, the Syrian opposing observatory monitor said Sunday.

The Britain-based observatory said the deal was brokered by Russia.

Al-Watan newspaper reported “diplomatic sources” as saying a deal had been reached with the “Jaish al-Islam” terrorist group that would see fighters put down heavy weapons and leave Douma for north Syria.

Source: AFP