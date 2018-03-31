The Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Saturday, the UK was notified that it should send home “just over 50” of its diplomats.

“We asked for parity. The Brits have 50 diplomats more than the Russians,” said Zakharova.

Over the past few days, more than 25 countries, including numerous EU member states, the United States, Canada, Albania, Norway and Ukraine, have announced their decisions to collectively expel over 150 Russian diplomats as a sign of solidarity with London on the Skripal case.

Russia has already adopted a reciprocal response by ordering an equivalent number of diplomats out with regard to each of the countries.

On March 30, British Ambassador to Russia Laurie Bristow was summoned and told that London had a month to cut its diplomatic mission to the same size as the Russian mission in the UK.

Source: Sputnik