Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday that more than 143,000 people have left Eastern Ghouta since February 28.

The Russian Center for Reconciliation which belongs to the Russian MoD said that “Since the humanitarian pauses were introduced, more than 143,000 people have left the Eastern Ghouta” with the help of the center.

Meanwhile, the Russian center said that it was holding negotiations on the withdrawal of the so-called “Jaysh al-Islam” militants with families from Douma in Eastern Ghouta, MoD said on its website.

According to the center, Some Syrian civilians in Douma attended Yesterday street protests to urge militants to agree to conditions set by Syrian government forces.

Source: Russian Defense Ministry