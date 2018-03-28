Turkish military is establishing a new military base in a high-altitude area of the southeastern province of Hakkari as part of ‘counter-terrorism’ operations against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), security sources stated on March 28.

The military base is being established by Turkish forces at Mt. Balkaya, at an altitude of 2,400 meters, in the Şemdinli district of Hakkari near the Iraqi border, said sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

They also said that 14 improvised explosive devices planted by the militants have been destroyed since March 19 as part of anti-terror operations in the district.

