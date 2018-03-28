The Western response to the Salisbury poison attack on ex-Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal is clear, but not unanimous. Austria, alongside some other European countries, has refused to expel Russian diplomats, though Vienna expressed “unqualified solidarity with the UK.”

The British ambassador to Austria repeatedly expressed a demarche to Vienna because of the Austrian side’s refusal to expel Russian diplomats in connection with the Skripal poisoning, the Die Presse newspaper reported, citing Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl.

The minister confirmed that the British ambassador for the first time expressed a demarche before the EU summit on Wednesday “to force us to take concrete measures,” then on Saturday he reiterated his call.

