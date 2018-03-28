US President Donald Trump said Wednesday said the historic meeting between the leaders of China and North Korea had gone ‘very well’ and that Kim Jong Un is eager to hold a summit with Trump.

“Received message last night from XI JINPING of China that his meeting with KIM JONG UN went very well and that KIM looks forward to his meeting with me,” Trump tweeted.

“In the meantime, and unfortunately, maximum sanctions and pressure must be maintained at all cost!” he added after Kim concluded a secretive three day meeting in Beijing with President Xi Jinping.

Source: AFP