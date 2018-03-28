Measures to evacuate more terrorists and their families from Jobar, Zamalka, Erbin, and Ein Tarma through Erbin corridor continued on Wednesday to pave the way for clearing these areas of all armed manifestations and to restore normal life to them.

SANA’s correspondent at Erbin corridor said that since the early morning, army units and the relevant authorities, in cooperation with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC), have finished all measures for evacuating the fifth batch of terrorists who reject reconciliation from Erbin, Jobar, Ain Tarma, and Zamalka to Idleb.

The correspondent indicated that a number of buses entered through Erbin corridor into Jobar to transport the militants and their families, adding that the buses stop at a gathering area on Harasta Highway accompanied by patrols from the authorities and a number of ambulances which carry on board some patients and a number of injured terrorists.

The correspondent said that 10 buses carrying 566 persons, including 132 terrorists, have been prepared to transport them to Idleb later in the evening, adding that smoke is rising from the areas from which the terrorists were evacuated as they had burned down their dens, computers, and positions.

Source: SANA