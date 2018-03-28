Iran’s ambassador to the UN has rejected baseless Saudi allegations of Tehran sending missiles to Yemen, urging the regime in Riyadh to stop “warmongering” and engage, instead, in dialog with its neighbor.

Gholamali Khoshrou said on Wednesday that the three-year Saudi war on Yemen has no legitimacy, adding that the bombardment campaign against the Arab state has achieved nothing but massacre, hunger, diseases and the destruction of its infrastructure.

He made the remarks in response to a letter submitted by his Saudi counterpart, Abdullah al-Muallami, to the Security Council demanding that Iran be held accountable for allegedly supplying Yemen’s Houthi fighters with ballistic missiles.

Khoshrou went on to say, “It is not the first time Saudi Arabia enters into correspondence against Iran in order to cover up its defeats in Yemen, and the international community is well aware of this fact.”

“With adventurism and inexperience, the Saudis have helped inflict cholera on millions of Yemeni people and targeted children and civilians in the course of their bombardments,” he said.

The senior Iranian official added that the Saudi regime should “abandon adventurism and warmongering and engage in constructive political dialog with Yemen, which is its neighbor, while respecting the people’s rights.”

Iran basically believes in no other solution than a political one to the conflict in Yemen, he said.

The Islamic Republic, he said, wants Saudi Arabia to immediately join a peace process in Yemen and stop actions that have failed to bring peace to Yemen, but rather helped develop al-Qaeda and ISIL terror groups there.

Khoshrou also expressed dismay at the sale of US weapons to Saudi Arabia, calling on the Muslin world and the international community to pressure Saudi Arabia to stop killings in Yemen.

Source: Press TV