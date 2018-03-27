Iran hit back at the United Kingdom’s accusations that the Islamic Republic has provided Yemeni revolutionaries with ballistic missiles.

The response comes on Tuesday by the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman and the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), who both denied such claims stressing that the UK is to blame over war crimes committed by the Saudi-led coalition in the Arab impoverished country.

“Everyone knows that all routes to send arms to Yemen are blocked,” political deputy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Crops (IRGC), Brigadier General Yadollah Javani said, as quoted by Tasnim news agency on Tuesday.

“Yemenis have reached the capability to produce their own defensive weapons including missiles; an achievement that has been inconceivable to Saudis,” he added.

Earlier on Monday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi dismissed Britain’s allegations, saying the UK, itself, is complicit in the war crimes committed in Yemen.

“Britain is undoubtedly… responsible for war crimes committed in Yemen over the past three years by selling weapons, providing logistic and intelligence assistance to the aggressor countries, and helping (to impose) an inhuman blockade on the people of the country,” Qassemi said in a statement.

Qassemi said London is in “no position” to accuse other countries.

“Instead of sending out false signals and shirking its responsibility for the imposed war on the defenseless and oppressed people of Yemen, Britain had better end its opportunist approach in this indiscriminate war immediately,” the spokesperson said.

Source: Agencies