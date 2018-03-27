Polls opened in Egypt on Tuesday for the second day of a presidential election incumbent Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is expected to win easily against a little-known rival.

Few voters could be seen at one polling station which opened at 9:00 am (0700 GMT) in Cairo, AFP reported.

Authorities have been urging Egyptians to participate in the three-day vote, hoping for a high turnout despite what is seen as a foregone conclusion.

Sisi’s sole rival is Moussa Mostafa Moussa — himself a supporter of the president.

Other candidates withdrew, were sidelined or detained.

Sisi, a former army chief elected in 2014 a year after ousting his Muslim Brotherhood’s predecessor Mohammad Mursi, urged voters to turn out en masse.

