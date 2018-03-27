Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Germany and the US have decided to expel Russian diplomats amid Skripal’s case, according to the latest reports.

Poland has informed Russia about the decision to expel Moscow’s diplomats from the country, said the Russian Envoy.

“The decision has been made. The Polish side will announce it,” Russian Envoy to Poland Sergey Andreev told reporters.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Embassy in Poland said that the Polish Foreign Ministry had summoned Andreev.

According to the Russian Embassies in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, the Ambassadors to these countries have also been summoned to the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the respective nations.

At least 10 European countries may initiate measures against Russia in connection with the poisoning in the UK of Sergei Skripal, Bloomberg reported.

“The Russian ambassador to Lithuania was summoned for 4:00 p.m. [13:00 GMT]. He will be ready to comment on the results,” the Russian diplomatic mission to the country said.

Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said “We have to do the utmost to show… solidarity with our allies,” and to come up with “coordinated measures” as well as national measures.

Source: Sputnik