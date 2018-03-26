Member of Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc, Sayyed Nawwaf Al-Mousawi, blasted the political rhetoric which utilizes the electoral event to distort the image of the Resistance, stressing that such a speech condemns who adopts it, not the addressee.

Sayyed Al-Mousawi noted that huge amounts of money in Baalbek-Hermel electoral zone to defeat Hezbollah candidates, emphasizing that the party would achieve victory in the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled on May 6, 2018.

Source: Al-Manar Website