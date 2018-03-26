President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday insisted that Turkey still aimed to become a full member of the EU, hours ahead of a crunch summit with the bloc’s chiefs aimed at restoring damaged ties.

“EU membership continues to be our strategic target,” Erdogan said at Istanbul airport before heading to Bulgaria for talks with European Union President Donald Tusk and European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker, adding Ankara would not allow obstacles to be put in the way of its “right… to full membership.”

Source: AFP