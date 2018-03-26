Yemeni revolutionaries fired a barrage of ballistic missiles of different ranges on four airports across Saudi Arabia, on the third anniversary of the aggression on Yemen launched by Saudi-led coalition.

Rocket Force in the Yemeni Army and the Popular Committees announced early on Monday it had fired several missiles in a game-changing operation which aims at retaliating the Saudi-led crimes.

The revolutionaries fired “Burkan 2-H” ballistic missile on Riyadh’s King Khaled International Airport shorlty before midnight on Sunday. The allied forces targeted Abha Regional Airport in Asir with “Qaher M2” ballistic missile.

Meanwhile, the revolutionaries fired several “Bader” ballistic missiles on Najran and Jizan airports, according to the Rocket Force.

Videos showing missiles in the Saudi sky went viral on Social media, with several media outlet citing residents in Riyadh who heard booms and saw smoke in the sky.

On the other hand, Saudi State TV reported that it intercepted the missile over the northeastern part of the capital.

Earlier on Sunday, Leader of Ansarullah revolutionary movement, Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi, vowed to use long-range weaponry and recruit more fighters in a bid to confront the Saudi-led aggression.

“In the fourth year of the war, we will use more developed and more diverse missile systems which will overcome all American and non-American air defense systems to target Saudi Arabia,” Sayyed al-Houthi said in a lengthy televised speech.

Yemen has been since March 25, 2015 under a brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, which also includes UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, in a bid to restore power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

However, the allied forces of the Yemeni Army and popular committees established by Ansarullah revolutionaries have been heroically confronting the aggression with all means, inflicting huge losses upon Saudi-led forces.

Source: Al-Manar