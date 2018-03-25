Iran condemned recent terrorist attacks in France, Afghanistan and Egypt, expressing sympathy with the bereaved families of victims of the deadly terrorist attacks.

In a statement released late on Saturday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said that the widespread geographical scope of the horrific incidents shows that terrorism is a global problem which requires global solutions.

“Uprooting the ideological and financial resources of terrorism is the sole way to get rid of this phenomenon which threatens the global peace and security.”

In a terrorist attack on Friday, a gunman killed three people and wounded 16 others when he stole a car, fired at police officers and took hostages in a supermarket in Trèbes, south of France.

In another terrorist attack on the same day, a car bomb explosion near a sports facility in southern Afghanistan killed at least 15, leaving more than 50 others injured.

This is while Egyptian media outlets said that a powerful blast rocked the city of Alexandria in north central part of the country on Saturday.

Source: Iranian media