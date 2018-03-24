Iran’s Foreign Ministry dismissed the recent hostile comments that Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat has made against Tehran, saying such hypocritical stances could not cover up the main ideology and country behind promotion of extremism and terrorism.

“This is not the first time that Saudi officials become too impudent and talk nonsense when they enter the homeland of bullying rulers who sell security to them,” Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said in reaction to the allegations that Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir made against Iran in recent comments at the Brookings Institution in the US.

Denouncing the Saudi minister’s remarks as hypocritical and devoid of truth, Qassemi said, “Today, everyone across the world, even their American rulers, know which country and which ideology is – if not the only (source) – the major source of and contributor to terrorism, insecurity, extremism and instability in the region and in the world.”

“Mr. Jubeir speaks of a political solution to regional crises, especially in Yemen, while it has been more than three years that he has brought all political initiatives to a deadlock and does not speak to oppressed and famine-stricken people of Yemen with any language other than that of bombs, shelling and violence,” the Iranian spokesman added.

“Undoubtedly, Iran’s cultural borders go beyond its geographical borders, and this inherent influence is historical and ever-lasting,” he said.

The spokesperson also highlighted Iran’s constant efforts for peace, security and stability, and its role in the fight against terrorism and violence imposed on the regional countries by the parties enjoying petrodollars and US support.

Source: Tasnim