The first-ever flight to ‘Israel’ over Saudi Arabia has been completed.

Air India conducted its maiden flight from India’s capital New Delhi to the Tel Aviv on Thursday, the airline said.

The plane flew over Oman, Saudi Arabia and Jordan before landing at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International Airport, according to tracking site Flightradar.

The flight took off from New Delhi at 6.10 p.m. local time and completed the 2,520-mile journey in a little over seven hours, a spokesperson for India’s national carrier told CNN.

