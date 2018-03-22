The Syrian army continued on Thursday its operations against the terrorist groups in the areas they still hold in the Eastern Gouta in Damascus, regaining control over Ain Tarma valley and a number of buildings in Hazza.

The Syrian army also secured the exit of 6000 civilians, who had been held as human shields by the takfifi gunmen, from Eastern Gouta.

Around 1760 people left Harasta in Eastern Gouta in the context of the agreement concluded with the competent authorities.

Source: Al-Manar Website