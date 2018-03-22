The main suspect in a recent bomb attack against the Palestinian prime minister in the Gaza was killed in an arrest raid on Thursday that also left two members of the Strip’s security forces dead.

One of the suspect’s alleged accomplices was also killed in the raid a manhunt was launched.

The interior ministry in the Gaza Strip announced the deaths. The two suspects were earlier said to have been arrested, but the ministry issued a statement later saying they had died from their wounds.

A third suspect was under arrest.

Source: AFP