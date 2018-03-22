The Yemeni army spokesman General Sharaf Lokam announced on Thursday that the rocketry force has developed various ranges of the Badr ballistic missiles to be able to strike the economic facilities of the aggression forces (Saudi, UAE, …).

The Yemeni rocketry force had fired on the same day a short-range ballistic missile onto KSA’s Aramco oil firm in Najran.

General Lokaman added that the Yemeni forces are readier than ever to confront the Saudi-led aggression, citing the faith and steadfastness shown by the Yemenis in face of the open war against them.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under a brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

However, the allied forces of the Yemeni army and popular committees established by Ansarullah revolutionaries have been heroically confronting the aggression with all means, inflicting huge losses upon Saudi-led forces.

The Saudi-led coalition – which also includes UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait – has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of the aggression.

Source: Al-Manar Website