Moscow mocked Washington over its tendency to blame Russia for everything, suggesting that Russian diplomats may be “guilty” of snowfalls in the US.

“Enough of demonizing Russia. Enough of threating Russia and Russian diplomats, whom some politicians are again proposing to expel. Stop blaming us for all the deadly sins, maybe Moscow is to blame for today’s snowfall in Washington and New York?” Russian Embassy in US said in a statement Wednesday.

Unseasonably heavy snow took its toll on motor vehicle traffic on the Eastern seaboard of the US on Wednesday. Federal institutions and schools were closed in Washington.

Source: Sputnik