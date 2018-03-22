Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah sounded alarm on Wednesday over Lebanon’s financial and social situation, stressing that Hezbollah considers combating corruption a priority in the upcoming period which follows the parliamentary elections.

In a televised address via Al-Manar, Sayyed Nasrallah announced the resistance party’s electoral platform for the coming mandate of the parliament, vowing that members of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc, Loyalty to Resistance, will tackle several urgent issues upon their election in May 6.

His eminence said that he will follow up countering corruption personally, stressing that Hezbollah is committed to keep the resistance party uninvolved in any corruption process.

Sayyed Nasrallah said that the coming elections are a real opportunity to reproduce a new national authority in the country.

Tackling Rome II Conference, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that Hezbollah doesn’t oppose any bid to fund and support the Lebanese Army.

However, his eminence noted that the conference won’t offer support through aid but through loans, stressing that such issues should be tackled at the parliament and the cabinet rather than neglecting it and then imposing it and raising the public debt.

Reforms

Sayyed Nasrallah elaborated on issues which members of Loyalty to Resistance will focus on upon their election, stressing that they will work to preserve national coexistence and promote dialogue.

His eminence vowed that Hezbollah’s future lawmakers will “work to secure political and administrative reform through amending the current electoral law and raising the voting age.”

Sayyed Nasrallah said that Hezbollah’s goal behind taking part in the legislative life is to “honestly represent our people” at the parliament.

Talking about issues that Hezbollah lawmakers will work to achieve, Sayyed Nasrallah called for establishing a new Ministry of Planning, stressing that such ministry would help both the parliament and other ministries.

In the same context, Sayyed Nasrallah said that Hezbollah lawmakers will no more agree on any future projects and contracts unless they undergo tendering process.

Financial, Social Situation in Danger

Meanwhile, Sayyed Nasrallah said that Lebanon’s financial and social situation is in danger, noting that such danger poses an existential threat to the country and the state.

His eminence announced that Hezbollah will form a committee which is tasked with countering corruption and waste of public money, stressing that the resistance party is committed to stay clean and uninvolved in any corruption process.

In this context, he called anyone who questions Hezbollah’s cleanliness to present any data that proves such claims, announcing that Sayyed Nasrallah himself will follow the anti-corruption campaign.

Source: Al-Manar