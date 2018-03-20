Israeli occupation forces detained at least nine Palestinians during overnight raids between Sunday and Monday in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, according to local sources

In East Jerusalem, Israeli occupation forces detained five Palestinians, including a minor. They were identified by locals as Walid Yasser al-Khatib, Hammudeh Ahmad Maqbul, Muhammad Khleif Askar, Sultan Salah al-Din and minor Hammudeh Kifah Askar, whose age remained unknown.

In the central West Bank district of Ramallah, Israeli occupation forces detained two Palestinians identified by locals as Mahmoud Ahed Awwad and Muhammad Ahmad al-Durr.

Source: Ma'an News Agency