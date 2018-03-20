Syrian President Bashar al-Assad sent a cable to Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulating him on winning the presidential elections with more than 70% of votes.

In the cable, President al-Assad said “having this exceptional trust from the Russian people is a natural result of your distinguished patriotic performance and of serving the Russian Federation’s interests with the utmost competence and faithfulness.

“Under your leadership, the Russian Federation stood against terrorism in words and actions, contributing commendably with the Syrian Arab Army in vanquishing Takfiri terrorist forces in most of Syrian territories, which has rid other parts of the world of this blight that would have spread if not for your memorable procedures which history will not forget.

“Your country’s positions in international forums and circles reflect the pulse of your people and of all peoples that aspire to realizing justice among countries on the basis of equal dignity for all countries whether small or big, contrary to the forces of hegemony and colonialism that attach no importance to the dignity of countries and peoples.”

Source: SANA